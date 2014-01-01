China proud to promote education for ethnic minorities

The Chinese government is determined to "develop more equitable and higher-quality education" for the country's ethnic minority people to promote concord between different ethnic groups and harmonious development, according to the Government Work Report that Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivered on Tuesday to the second session of the 13th National People's Congress.



The promotion of investment in education for ethnic minority people is a systematic task of Chinese government. The effort not only ensures these people's right to be educated, but also entirely increases their capability of participating in the development of the whole country and modern community.



Ethnic minority people should be participants in the country's development, but due to lack of educational resources and limited quality of education, some feel marginalized when the country is rapidly developing.



Such a situation must no longer be allowed. The Chinese government has always attached importance to the education of ethnic minority people and has put a lot of effort into it.



Some Western media irrationally condemned the Chinese government's increasing investment in education for ethnic minority people and maliciously suggested that the effort in education for ethnic minority people was intended to make them forget their diverse culture.



The Economist wrote about a Tibetan girl who studies in a boarding school, trying to use her story to prove that the Chinese government is hurting ethnic minority teenagers by providing them with a better education.



Modern education is an important aspect of secularization. The West should understand China's efforts in education - they are in line with the times - for ethnic minority people with a broader perspective of globalization. China's moves are not just about China. They will also influence the world.



Such boarding schools not only give pupils access to a higher-quality education with better hardware and software conditions, but also let them interact with different cultures to feel personally the harmony of differences.



The Chinese government has presented these students a wider platform to chase their dream and laid a solid foundation for ethnic harmony.



We believe traditional culture should not be bondage that constrains them from receiving modern education, which is also a way out for them to rid themselves of backwardness. This is the best respect for traditional cultures.



When criticizing China, these Western media also choose to ignore the problems in fusion of different ethnic groups and immigrants that linger in the West. Their governments haven't ensured these people proper access to modern education and knowledge. On the contrary, extremist education has infiltrated into Western communities. Even in such circumstances, these media still cannot help but criticize China's achievements out of sour grapes.



Does the West really care about ethnic minority people in China or is it just attempting to mess things up in China? The conclusion is quite easy to draw.



In the eyes of some Western media, it would be great that Chinese ethnic minority people remain uneducated as the more these people learn, the more clearly they can tell how the West is trying to manipulate their minds.





