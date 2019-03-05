Xi stresses strategic resolve in enhancing building of ecological civilization





Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits political advisors from the sectors of culture and art, and social sciences who are attending the second session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing, capital of China, March 4, 2019. Xi joined them in a joint panel discussion and heard their opinions and suggestions. Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, also attended the discussion. (Xinhua/Sheng Jiapeng)

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to maintain strategic resolve in enhancing the building of an ecological civilization, and protect the beautiful scenery in the country's northern bordering areas.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when attending a panel discussion with his fellow deputies from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at the second session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature.