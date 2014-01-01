Resignations big blow to Trudeau

Sheds light on government interference in judiciary

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once declared that the country has an independent judiciary in defending the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, at the request of the US, but the resignation of Budget Minister Jane Philpott has shed light on government interference in the judiciary.



Philpott announced her decision to step down on Monday, explaining her "serious concerns" with "evidence of efforts by politicians and/or officials to pressure the former Attorney General to intervene in the criminal case involving [construction company] SNC-Lavalin."



"It grieves me to resign from a portfolio where I was at work to deliver an important mandate. I must abide by my core values, my ethical responsibilities, constitutional obligations," Philpott said in a Twitter post. "There can be a cost to acting on one's principles, but there is a bigger cost to abandoning them."



Philpott, who also served as Treasury Board president, was referring to ex-Justice Minister and Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould, who resigned on February 12 after she was unexpectedly demoted in January.



As Canada's first indigenous attorney general, Wilson-Raybould was shuffled to veterans affairs in January, and a month later resigned from the cabinet.



It was she who triggered the crisis in the Trudeau administration.



She testified last week before the House of Commons Justice Committee that Trudeau and his inner circle applied "inappropriate" pressure on her, including "veiled threats," from September to December 2018 to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin, to ask prosecutors to settle the case out of court.



Trudeau's top adviser Gerry Butts also quit last month amid allegations that Trudeau tried to prevent the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. He will testify before the committee on Wednesday.



Many Canadian netizens are now calling for the resignation of the prime minister.



On Philpott's resignation letter post on Twitter, self-proclaimed Liberal party member John Riedger said "Canadians need more politicians who put ethics and integrity above political gain."



Last week, the opposition also called for Trudeau's resignation and a federal investigation into Wilson-Raybould's claims.



SNC-Lavalin was charged in 2015 with corruption for allegedly bribing officials in Libya between 2001 and 2011 to secure government contracts during the tenure of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.



The series of resignations is a major blow to Trudeau, who came to power in November 2015 with promises of more accountability in politics and a greater number of women ministers. His Liberal party is also eyeing a reelection victory in federal elections later this year.

