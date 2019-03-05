'Effective' spending will go to projects that support China's regional development

Two workers are seen on the Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway in Nyingchi City, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

China will increase infrastructure investment this year and accelerate the implementation of key projects, including the planned Sichuan-Tibet Railway, according to the Government Work Report released on Tuesday.The report was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the annual session of the National People's Congress, the top legislature.Industry analysts said that these goals are in line with the central government's aim to bolster areas of weakness in infrastructure construction since the end of last year.According to the report, 800 billion yuan ($119 billion) will be used in railway construction and 1.8 trillion yuan will be used for road construction and waterway projects. Several major water conservation projects will be launched this year.The report said that 577.6 billion yuan will come from the central government's 2019 budget for infrastructure investment, a year-on-year increase of 40 billion yuan."The higher budget comes along with China's increasing demand for better infrastructure amid the central government's push for regional integration and development, for example, the more integrated Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Cong noted that as the country is expected to enter the 5G and big data era, the demand for information infrastructure will also be further boosted across the country.The government will also boost investment in intercity transportation, logistics, utilities, disaster prevention and mitigation, and civil and general aviation, as well as next-generation information infrastructure.Cong said that the report used the expression "effective investment," which means the infrastructure investment will only be used in the areas that need it, especially in less-developed areas such as Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region."It is not just a stimulus to economic growth, it's more an 'accurate investment' that will boost the country's regional development, and support the construction of roads in underdeveloped areas. That will benefit the country's high-quality economic growth in the long term," Cong said.China will also explore new forms of project financing, make good use of development finance instruments, and attract more private capital to participate in some of these key projects, according to the report.On the local level, the report said that China will issue 2.15 trillion yuan of special local government bonds this year, an increase of 800 billion yuan over last year. The new bonds will provide funding for key projects and create conditions to forestall and defuse local governments' debt risks.