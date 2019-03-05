Data fees to drop 20% in 2019: Government Work Report

Photo: VCG
The average fees for mobile data will be cut by more than 20 percent in China in 2019, according to the Government Work Report, which was released during the annual legislative session on Tuesday.
According to the Government Work Report released by Premier Li Keqiang, the average broadband fees for small and medium-sized enterprises will be reduced by 15 percent this year, and the average charge for mobile network data will be reduced by more than 20 percent.
The report also said there are plans to allow customers to switch their mobile network operators without having to change their phone numbers, a long-awaited move that will encourage more competition among China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom to offer better customer service.
The report also mentioned that data and calling plans need to be standardized to ensure that customers have better a understanding of their phone plans.
According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
(MIIT), there are now 1.57 billion mobile phone subscriptions in China. MIIT Minister Miao Yu also said on Tuesday in Beijing that the 20 percent drop is significant since the fees already dropped by 63 percent last year, according to a report by bjnews.com on Tuesday. Newspaper headline: Mobile data fees to drop 20% in 2019