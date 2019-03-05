Agriculture to be among China's development priorities in 2019

A man uses agricultural machinery on a farm in North China's Hebei Province. Photo: VCG

The Government Work Report stated on Tuesday that the agricultural sector, especially crop production, will be among China's development priorities in 2019.According to the report, 5.33 million hectares (80 million mu) of high-standard farmland will be added to stabilize crop yields in 2019. Diseases in the livestock industry, such as African swine fever, need to be brought under tighter control. It is crucial to ensure food security for China's 1.4 billion people, the report said.Apart from crop production, the report also stressed the importance of technology development in agriculture. Farming technologies including new breeding technology and modern farming machinery will need to be developed and implemented.The report also emphasized social services for farmers, including policies to encourage migrant workers to return to their hometowns and start their own businesses, as well as improving laws and regulations protecting migrant workers' welfare.