Voices

"The reunification of Taiwan is China's historical mission, and no one can stop China from achieving it. Although the cross-Straits situation is still complicated and severe…We still have the upper hand in the relations and it will head towards reunification," Liu Jieyi, director of the director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, stated at the second round "ministers' passage" on Tuesday.



"All the financial disorders under the name of financial and technology innovations, including illegal fundraising, illegal financing, and illegal deposits, are harmful to society and corporations due to their high costs," Guo Shuqing, chairman of the of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the People's Bank of China, stated at the Q&A session of the two sessions on Tuesday.



"It is not good to have too many people, surely it's not less, the better…What we lack right now is not the number of workers, but high-quality and highly skilled workers," Wang Pei'an, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), also deputy head of China Family Planning Association said on Tuesday.

