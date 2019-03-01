Two sessions most popular topic on Weibo, attracts over 6.4b views

Visitors pose for a selfie with Chinese national flags in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing before two sessions. Photo: IC

The topic on China's annual two sessions has attracted more than 6.4 billion views on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, the highest in the past two days.On proposals made by legislators and political advisers, the proposal to impose the death penalty on those convicted of trafficking women and children from the current five years to 10 years attracted great attention.The proposal was made by Zhang Baoyan, a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).The hashtag "to impose death penalty on the trafficking women and children" received more than 250 million views and 94,000 comments as of press time, most supporting it.Chinese courts ruled on 2,806 cases involving the abduction and trafficking of women and children between 2015 and 2018, the Supreme People's Court said in 2018.Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that abducting and trafficking women and children has been a long-running social problem in China. The death penalty could deter potential suspects but cannot be frequently used in practice because China has very stringent standards in imposing this extreme punishment, Zhi said.Another popular proposal made by Huang Xihua, a member of the 13th National Committee of the CPPCC, suggesting the unconditional registering of residence for children born out of wedlock, also gained wide attention.Huang said that as a way to increase the fertility rate, allowing children born out of wedlock to register residence without conditions would recognize their legal rights and ensure the rights of unmarried women.Some local governments still impose a social compensation fee on unmarried mothers. Regulations vary from city to city, said Zhi.Other than those, a proposal to prolong the Spring Festival holiday to 10 days was also widely liked by Chinese netizens.