Guangzhou to add, renovate 1,200 public toilets

Authorities in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou plan to build or renovate 1,213 public toilets as the country's toilet revolution gains further steam.



A total of 355 toilets will be built, while 858 will be renovated. A mobile application to help the public find toilets will also be revamped to "improve the level of happiness among the public," according to the urban management and law enforcement authorities of Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong Province.



The toilets will be built with new materials to create environmentally friendly toilets.



The authorities said they will encourage more toilets in public institutions, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and supermarkets to open to the public.



The authorities will also launch a campaign to select the city's 20 "most beautiful toilets."



In 2015, the Chinese government launched its "toilet revolution" to promote sanitation upgrading across the country, complementing national efforts to remarkably improve the rural living environment and demonstrating its commitments to the UN Sustainable Development Goal for clean water and sanitation.



Using new technology, Xiaoshan district of Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province installed facial recognition sensors to prevent the waste of toilet paper. The sensors installed on toilet paper dispensers can recognize a person's face in three seconds and a piece of paper will be given. The same person can only ask for a second piece after 10 minutes.



Some modernized restrooms in Hangzhou are now equipped with an odor monitoring system and infrared visitor-flow sensors to facilitate cleaning and maintenance work. A central ventilation system has been installed to control the odor, local news outlet Zhejiang News reported.



Xinhua

