Huawei mum on alleged US govt lawsuit

A profile of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou is displayed on a Huawei computer at a Huawei store in Beijing on Thursday. China demanded Meng's immediate release after she was arrested by Canadian authorities following an extradition request by the US. Photo: AP

Huawei said they have no comment on reports that the company would sue the US government, but analysts said the alleged move would clear way for the company to get into the European 5G market.A Monday New York Times report said that Huawei is preparing to file a lawsuit against the US government for barring federal agencies from using the company's products, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.The report came on the same day when a legal team of Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou told the Global Times that Meng had filed a lawsuit against members of the Canada Border Services Agency, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the government of Canada, alleging serious breaches of her constitutional rights.Huawei said they have no comment on the New York Times report when reached by the Global Times on Tuesday."Huawei is using all measures to safeguard its legal rights," Huang Feng, director of Beijing Normal University's Institute for International Criminal Law, told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that Huawei's lawsuit against the US government, if true, will not only break the US' groundless accusation of the company but will also restrict the US government when dealing with Huawei in the future.Xiang Ligang, a Chinese telecoms industry analyst, echoed Huang, saying that the alleged lawsuit would help clear some European countries' doubts about Huawei products that derive from US accusations and warning, which, at last, will help Huawei 5G technologies get into the European market. He said "it would be a nice move if Huawei really uses the law to urge the US to provide sound evidence against the company."For many years the US government has been accusing Huawei of posing security risks to other countries and allegedly spying for the Chinese government through its products and lobbying in Europe, but providing no evidence.The situation will hopefully change after reports in February said that the UK National Cyber Security Centre had found possible ways to limit the risks of using Huawei in future 5G ultra-fast networks, a move that was hailed by Chinese analysts as it could set an example for other European countries to deal with concerns about risks of cooperating with Huawei in 5G through technical measures.On the development and competition of 5G technologies in the future, US President Donald Trump said on Twitter on February 21 that "I want the United States to win through competition, not by blocking out currently more advanced technologies."Huawei's rotating chairman Ken Hu Houkun responded to the tweet, saying, "We are ready to help build REAL 5G network in the US, through REAL competition."