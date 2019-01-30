Lhasa uses facial recognition, big data analysis in new technology

A view of Barkhor Street in Lhasa, the Tibet Autonomous Region. Photo: VCG

Southwest China's Lhasa in the Tibet Autonomous Region has adopted facial recognition and real-time monitor technology in 200 new taxis for the first time to help with driving security checks and to ensure passenger safety.A bus and taxis company in Lhasa, capital of Tibet, uses these new taxis to replace the outmoded ones, with the support of local authorities, including the Lhasa government and traffic management bureau.The technology is a combination of biological recognition, big data analysis and other technologies, which can accurately process the drivers' information and bio information. The company has set a management department for monitoring and recording, and the drivers' and driving conditions of the cars, Cui Shaoyou, the vice general manager of the company, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Drivers scan their face towards the camera to sign up before starting the car and the system would recognize if the drivers match the car; if not, the alarm in the back-stage department would sound off."If the driver doesn't match the car, we will draw back the car, criticize and educate the driver who rented the car to others illegally. If the circumstances are serious, we will even ask the driver to stop driving or terminate his or her contract," said Cui.Not only does the facial recognition system work to ensure driving safety, the GPS system has been upgraded from 2G to 4G, and the real-time monitoring has been achieved, The Tibet Online News reported on Monday. Such a monitor can prevent the illegal behavior of drivers, such as making a phone call while driving, not wearing a seat belt, driving tired or speeding.Also, passengers and drivers can press a button inside the car to make an emergency alarm when in trouble, said Cui.Not only safer and more convenient for passengers, the new taxi has been welcomed by the drivers. "I have been driving a taxi for 4 years. This time I got a new car, which is more economical, environmentally friendly and in good shape," Zhou Shiwei, a taxi driver in Lhasa, was quoted by the Tibet Online News as saying.Cui said the taxis are being test run, and if they will increase the number of such taxis and expanding the running scale to plateau areas depends on the outcome and effect of the ongoing one-month test run.In recent years, many areas in China including Southwest China's Chengdu in Sichuan Province, South China's Shenzhen in Guangdong Province and East China's Xiamen in Fujian Province have adopted such high-tech taxis.