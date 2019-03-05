Joint efforts needed to achieve consensus in trade talks: minister

Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan talks to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing sessions of the national legislative and consultative bodies on Tuesday. Photo: VCG





Working teams of China and the US are still consulting, as there are many things for the two sides to do and joint efforts are demanded to achieve mutual consensus, Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan said in commenting about the latest progress in China-US trade talks Tuesday."Negotiations between China and the US face great difficulty. Since the two have different state systems, cultures, and development stages, both sides have to make great efforts and seek common ground while setting aside their differences in a bid to achieve mutual consensus," he said.The remarks were made on the sidelines of the ongoing sessions of the national legislative and consultative bodies on Tuesday.Zhong hailed the progress China and the US have achieved, saying that "phased substantial progress" and "breakthroughs in some areas" have been made during the 90-day consultation period.As a result of the latest round of high-level talks in Washington, the two also agreed to extend the consultation time, and the US promised not to increase tariffs on Chinese products in the meantime, Zhong said."It is not easy to achieve such a result. We must cherish it."Also citing "substantial progress" in the trade talks, US President Donald Trump tweeted on February 25 that he would be delaying the US increase in tariffs on Chinese exports scheduled for March 1."If we can reach an agreement, it will not only benefit the economic development of the two countries, but also the global economy," said Zhong.