Iran expels 2 Dutch diplomats

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday that Iran expelled two Dutch diplomats as persona non grata and in response to Dutch government's recent act.



"Following Dutch government's baseless accusations against two Iranian diplomats and their expulsion from the country, finally it was decided after all-out studies in Supreme National Security Council to expel the Dutch diplomats," he said.



Despite Dutch general prosecutor and interior and foreign ministers' confessions that the Iranian diplomats played no role in recent events in the country, the country's government was not ready to revise its decision, he deplored, saying that Iran expects Dutch officials to develop a proper understanding about regional and international developments and not take steps in line with the ill-wishers' interests.



"Iran does not favor tension in its ties with the European states, but it will respond to any move against its national interests with reciprocal move in due place and time," he said.

