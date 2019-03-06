Indian, Pakistani troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC: Indian officials

Troops of India and Pakistan Tuesday exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions on Line of Control (LoC) dividing the disputed Kashmir region, Indian officials said.



The two sides exchanged fire in Poonch sector, about 180 km southwest of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



According to Indian officials, no loss of life was reported in the skirmishes on the Indian nor Pakistani side.



Earlier in the day a similar exchange was reported in Nowshera sector of adjacent Rajouri district.



For the past week there has been a flare-up along the LoC, with both sides suffering casualties during the skirmishes.



The firings have forced population on both sides to migrate to safer locations.



The latest tension betweens New Delhi and Islamabad grew after India carried out an air strike inside Pakistan, triggering a retaliation. The situation has de-escalated to some extent following calls of restraint from the international community.

