Ukrainian president approves anti-terror strategy

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday signed a decree to approve the country's anti-terror strategy, the presidential press service said.



The new strategy defines Russia's "aggressive policy," including the alleged support for armed groups in eastern Ukraine as the "top terrorist threat" to Ukraine, according to the document published on the presidential website.



The separatist movements, the presence of facilities vulnerable to possible terrorist attacks, and the rising number of criminal offenses related to illicit trafficking of firearms create the risks for terrorism spreading in Ukraine, the strategy said.



Among Ukraine's anti-terror priorities, the document listed prevention, detection and suppression of terrorist activities; elimination and minimization of their consequences; providing information, scientific and other support for the fight against terrorism; and the development of international cooperation in the anti-terror sector.



Poroshenko instructed the cabinet to develop and approve the roadmap on the implementation of the anti-terror strategy within two months.



In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched the "anti-terror" operation against pro-independence rebels in eastern Ukraine, which later snowballed into an armed conflict.



Kiev has long accused Moscow of aiding the insurgents and sending troops to combat areas in eastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly dismissed Kiev's claims, saying that Ukraine has offered no evidence of its alleged involvement in the conflict.

