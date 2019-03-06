Chinese leaders attend panel discussions at annual legislative session

Senior leaders on Tuesday urged more efforts to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects when attending panel discussions with their fellow deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at its annual legislative session.



Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji and Han Zheng -- members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee -- all gave their complete support for the government work report delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the session.



Summing up the work over the past year, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, said it was essential to always follow the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and firmly safeguard Xi's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee.



Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, told deputies from Sichuan Province to be aware of more arduous tasks for reform, growth and stability as the year 2019 is crucial in the country's endeavors to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects. He encouraged the province to fully implement Xi's instructions and strive for more progress.



Wang Huning, a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, underscored the learning and implementing of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the primary political task and called for more and continuous progress in advancing high-quality development.



Zhao Leji, secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, called for intensified supervision and examination of the implementation of policies in economic and social development and the implementation of major tasks. He demanded stronger action against the practice of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, and corruption in key areas or that occurs on the people's doorsteps.



Vice Premier Han Zheng spoke of the need to deepen the market-oriented reform and earnestly cut taxes and fees. He demanded deepening supply-side structural reform and continuing to fight the three tough battles against major risks, poverty and pollution.

