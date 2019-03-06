China supports all measures conducive to easing tensions on Korean Peninsula: spokesperson

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6





Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press conference when asked to comment on reports that the Republic of Korea and the United States have decided to "conclude" the Key Resolve and Foal Eagle series of military exercises.



Noting that the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue is at a crucial stage, Lu called on relevant parties to continue sending goodwill to each other and meeting each other halfway, and jointly make efforts to promote the dialogue process on the Korean Peninsula issue.

