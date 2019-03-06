Pakistan to focus on promotion of economic growth: PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said here on Tuesday that trade and investment is one of the main focuses of his government's foreign policy and he wants to further promote it to attract foreign investment, local media reported.



In a meeting with local business community, the prime minister said that after coming to power last year, the government successfully overcame the challenge of stabilizing the economy, and now their next focus is to promote economic growth in the country.



There is positive vibe regarding improvement of Pakistani economy in the international community, and the positive sentiment is needed to be capitalized for bringing more foreign investment in the country, Khan said in the meeting aimed at facilitating business community to strengthen the country's industrial sector.



The prime minister also said that the government is working on a comprehensive plan to encourage non-tax payers and informal sectors to join the documented economy and sought recommendations from the business community to bring more people under the tax net.



Participants from the business community expressed confidence in the policies of the government and the steps being taken to reduce the cost of doing business in the country.



President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shazia Syed also suggested the government hold an international investment conference to highlight Pakistan's economic potential in front of the global community.

