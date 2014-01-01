Berlin continues backing JCPOA

Director General for Africa, Latin America, Near and Middle East of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Philipp Ackermann said that his country continues backing Iran nuclear deal officially known as JCPOA.
He made the remarks in a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araqchi in Tehran late on Monday.
Highlighting JCPOA as a sign of diplomatic success, he criticized US withdrawal from the deal and underlined his country’s resolve to support the JCPOA.
He further noted that companies’ interests have increased following the establishment of Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) and Berlin is trying to commission the financial system.
Araqchi, for his part, criticized prolonging establishment of the financial mechanism, saying that the recent move was only part of the party’s commitments in implementing JCPOA.
European states are expected to take practical steps in line with operationalizing INSTEX, he said.
“Political will for maintaining JCPOA is not sufficient and EU should take practical steps for preserving it,” he said.