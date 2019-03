Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the spring scenery of Machang Village in Xiasi Town of Kaili, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wu Jibin)

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the scenery of cole flower fields at Mintong Village of Yuqing County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Mu Mingfei)

Aerial photo taken on March 4, 2019 shows an elevated bridge above cole flower fields in Congjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Wang Bingzhen)