Poor village turns into tourism destination in south China's Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on March 3, 2019 shows tourists going out and enjoying the scenery and blossom of flowers at Tongbantun Village, Rong'an County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Tongbantun village lied in the remote and impoverished mountainous region. Long Gexiong, villager of Tongbantun, who had been out to do migrant work for 20 years, made the decision to return to his hometown to start a business in 2012. He and a few cousins used their savings to set up a farmer cooperative for fruit sales and rural tourism. The local government strongly supported them with the infrastructure construction. After several years of development, the small village had undergone enormous changes. Every spring, the blossom of plum and cole flowers attracted many tourists from across the country. Today, the previously poor rural village had blossomed into a famous exemplary village in Guangxi. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

