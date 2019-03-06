Binche's 3-day carnival concludes in Belgium

A local resident wearing costumes of "Gille" gives oranges symbolizing good luck to visitors during the parade of Mardi Gras (Shrove Tuesday), the last day of Carnival in Binche, Belgium, March 5, 2019. Binche's three-day carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event and one of the most famous carnivals in Europe, reached its climax on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Local residents wearing costumes of "Gilles" throw oranges symbolizing good luck during the parade of Mardi Gras (Shrove Tuesday), the last day of Carnival in Binche, Belgium, March 5, 2019. Binche's three-day carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event and one of the most famous carnivals in Europe, reached its climax on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Local residents wearing costumes of "Mariners" attend the parade of Mardi Gras (Shrove Tuesday), the last day of Carnival in Binche, Belgium, March 5, 2019. Binche's three-day carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event and one of the most famous carnivals in Europe, reached its climax on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

Local residents wearing costumes of "Peasants" attend the parade of Mardi Gras (Shrove Tuesday), the last day of Carnival in Binche, Belgium, March 5, 2019. Binche's three-day carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event and one of the most famous carnivals in Europe, reached its climax on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

