5.5-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Philippines

An 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.



The institute said the undersea quake, which struck at 8:12 a.m. local time, hit at a depth of 14 km, about 102 km northeast of Surigao del Sur province of Mindanao.



The tremor was also felt in Bislig City of Surigao del Sur province and Davao City of Davao del Sur province.



The institute said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, is not expected to cause any damage. However, it said aftershocks are expected.

