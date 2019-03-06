Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest held in Houston, U.S.

A girl plays with a Flemish Giant rabbit before the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A rabbit is dressed up during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A girl is seen with her rabbit during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A girl plays with her rabbit after the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A guinea pig is dressed up in a western cowboy outfit during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

Rabbits are seen during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A guinea pig is dressed up during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A man wearing a rabbit hat participates in the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A girl is seen with her dressed-up rabbit during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)

A rabbit is seen on a unicorn doll during the Youth Breeding Rabbit and Cavy Costume Contest in Houston, Texas, the United States, on March 4, 2019. The contest was held here on Monday as part of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo held till March 17. (Xinhua/Yi-Chin Lee)