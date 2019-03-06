European Parliament elections to be held in May

A Greek volunteer hands out leaflets which contain voting information about the forthcoming European Parliament elections at Syntagma square, in Athens, Greece, on March 5, 2019. The European Parliament elections are expected to be held between May 23 and May 26, 2019. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

