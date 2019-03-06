China on solid track toward sustainable growth with legal guarantee: expert

China is a modern state with a legal system founded on the rule of law and is on a solid trajectory toward sustainable growth, a US scholar said.



"This is of crucial importance to the world," said Khairy Tourk, a professor of Economics of Stuart School of Business at Illinois Institute of Technology, in a recent interview with Xinhua.



"China is now the country responsible for at least one third of global economic growth," he added.



China has a unique mode of the rule of law, Tourk said. China's "Legalist School," well known for more than 2,000 years, "is a proof that China has always striven to create a just and fair society."



In modern times, China has adopted many legal reform measures, including more protections to suspects and defendants, and "locking power in a cage." "These new institutional reforms are responsible for the overwhelming success of China's anti-corruption campaign," Tourk told Xinhua.



There is no doubt that the law-based governance of China will provide a legal guarantee for the country to build itself into a well-off society, Tourk said.

