Pancake-making contest held in Zenica, BiH

A student shows pancakes during a pancake-making contest in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on March 5, 2019. More than 40 students took part in the contest of making sweet and salty pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

A student shows pancakes during a pancake-making contest in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on March 5, 2019. More than 40 students took part in the contest of making sweet and salty pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

Students make pancakes during a pancake-making contest in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on March 5, 2019. More than 40 students took part in the contest of making sweet and salty pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

Students make pancakes during a pancake-making contest in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on March 5, 2019. More than 40 students took part in the contest of making sweet and salty pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)

A student decorates pancakes during a pancake-making contest in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), on March 5, 2019. More than 40 students took part in the contest of making sweet and salty pancakes in celebration of Pancake Day on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Nedim Grabovica)