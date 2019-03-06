Senate majority leader expects resolution to end Trump's emergency declaration

File Photo: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L front) receives interviews at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on Dec. 19, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

U.S. Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said Monday that he expects a resolution ending President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration will pass the Senate, though it is unlikely for Congress to be able to override a possible presidential veto."I think what is clear in the Senate is that there will be enough votes to pass the resolution of disapproval, which will then be vetoed by the president and then in all likelihood the veto will be upheld in the House," McConnell told reporters in his home state Kentucky.The Senate is expected to vote on the resolution before lawmakers leave town on March 15 for a weeklong recess.The U.S. Senate is likely to have garnered enough bipartisan supporting votes as Republican Senator Rand Paul signaled in the weekend that he will join three other Republican senators to vote for the resolution."I can't vote to give the president the power to spend money that hasn't been appropriated by Congress," Paul said at a dinner in Western Kentucky University.With Republicans holding just 53 Senate seats, these defections mean the resolution will likely pass.On Tuesday, the Democratic-controlled House voted 245-182 to approve the resolution. Thirteen House Republicans joined Democrats to end Trump's emergency declaration.

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the Capitol to deliver remarks about tax reform in Washington D.C. Nov 16, 2017. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)

Trump has said he will veto the measure.Trump made the declaration in February to free up billions of U.S. dollars in funding for U.S.-Mexico border wall construction after Congress allocated just a fraction of what he had asked for.