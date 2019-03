Head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) He Lifeng (C), deputy heads of the NDRC Zhang Yong (2nd R) and Ning Jizhe (2nd L) take questions during a press conference on innovation and improvement of macro-economic control and promotion of high quality development for the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

China's economy will continue to maintain the momentum of sound development, as the country has announced a raft of measures in the government work report to boost development in 2019, an official said Wednesday.He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, made the comment at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.