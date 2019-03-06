"Blue Homeland 2019" naval military exercise held in Izmir, Turkey

A military ship and helicopters take part in the "Blue Homeland 2019" naval military exercise in Izmir, Turkey, March 5, 2019. The largest ever drill conducted by the Turkish Navy is seen by analysts as a sign of both Ankara's determination to protect its territorial and gas exploration rights in the Mediterranean Sea and the rebound of the navy from the fallout of a failed coup in 2016. (Xinhua)

