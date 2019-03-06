China to raise overall innovation capability in Greater Bay Area: official

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6 13:24:04





China will take measures to improve the overall innovation capability in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, an official said Wednesday.An international sci-tech and innovation center will be built between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, covering an area of 3.89 square kilometers, and another one between Macao and Zhuhai, said He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission , at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual legislative session.The measures also include the development of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao innovation and technology corridor as well as a Hong Kong innovation research institute to be set up by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, according to He.