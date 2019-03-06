Art installation "Blossom" displayed at shopping mall in Vancouver, Canada

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6 14:43:35

People take selfies with the art installation "Blossom" at a shopping mall in Vancouver, Canada, March 5, 2019. The art installation "Blossom" created by local artists was on display in Vancouver to welcome the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

The art installation "Blossom" is seen at a shopping mall in Vancouver, Canada, March 5, 2019. The art installation "Blossom" created by local artists was on display in Vancouver to welcome the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

People view the art installation "Blossom" at a shopping mall in Vancouver, Canada, March 5, 2019. The art installation "Blossom" created by local artists was on display in Vancouver to welcome the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

People view the art installation "Blossom" at a shopping mall in Vancouver, Canada, March 5, 2019. The art installation "Blossom" created by local artists was on display in Vancouver to welcome the arrival of spring. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)


 

