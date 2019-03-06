Hainan to ban sales of fuel-powered vehicles from 2030

File photo: VCG

The sale of fuel-powered vehicles will be completely banned in South China's Hainan Province by 2030, according to a new-energy vehicle (NEV) development plan announced by local authorities on Tuesday, which may prompt other regions to follow suit, analysts said.The move makes Hainan the first province in China to roll out a timetable to ban fuel-powered vehicles, amid the country's ongoing campaign to promote NEV industry development and protect the environment.According to the 2019 Government Work Report released on Tuesday, China will maintain stable automobile consumption and continue to adopt preferential policies for new-energy vehicle consumption.In order to achieve the goal of "Green Smart Commuting" in 2030, Hainan has set out a three-phase plan: to achieve clean energy in public service areas by 2020; to achieve clean energy in socially operated areas by 2025; and to reach the international benchmark level in terms of clean energy use throughout the province by 2030. No exact figures were provided.The province will completely ban the sale of fuel-powered vehicles from 2030 and begin to study a timetable for bringing in regulations to control fuel vehicles from around 2025, said the plan. Specific measures of how to implement the decision has not been developed yet.Hainan's proposed ban on the sale of fuel vehicles may trigger other provinces to follow up, according to analysts. Other regions will be watching to see how Hainan deals with the challenges, such as the infrastructure needed for an NEV network. This includes providing enough charging stations.