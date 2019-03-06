Golden pheasants sport in woods in C China's Henan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6 15:23:36

Two golden pheasants sport in the woods of Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Two golden pheasants sport in the woods of Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Two golden pheasants sport in the woods of Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Three golden pheasants sport in the woods of Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

A golden pheasant sports in the woods of Mengcun Village in Ruyang County, central China's Henan Province, March 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Li An)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus