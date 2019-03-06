Spring scenery of Yuncheng salt lake in N China's Shanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/6 16:18:54

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the spring scenery of the Yuncheng salt lake in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the spring scenery of the Yuncheng salt lake in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the spring scenery of the Yuncheng salt lake in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)


 

Aerial photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the spring scenery of the Yuncheng salt lake in Yuncheng, north China's Shanxi Province. (Xinhua/Xue Jun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus