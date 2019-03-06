Pic story: street vendor makes a living by ironing clothes in New Delhi, India

Photo taken on March 5, 2019 shows the vendor's stand in New Delhi, India. The street vendor inherited a clothes-ironing stand from his father, which has been here for about 60 years. The vendor and his wife work about ten hours a day, earning 10 Indian Rupees (about 0.14 U.S. dollar) for ironing one piece of clothes with the total income of about 6,000 Indian Rupees one month. (Xinhua/Zhang Naijie)

The vendor and his wife prepare to iron clothes at their stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

The vendor's wife arranges clothes at their stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

A boy of the vendor sends the ironed clothes to customers in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

A boy of the vendor reads a book at the clothes-ironing stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

Boys of the vendor read books at their stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

The vendor irons clothes at his stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.

The vendor's wife adds charcoal to the iron at their stand in New Delhi, India, March 5, 2019.