China sees upsurge in copyright work registrations in 2018

China received more than 2.35 million new registrations for copyright works in 2018, up 17.48 percent than the previous year, China Press Publication Radio Film and Television Journal reported Wednesday.



Among the registrations, artworks accounted for 42.2 percent of the total copyright work registrations, followed by photography and written works, said the journal citing figures released by the National Copyright Administration.



The number of copyright work registrations in Beijing topped the country in 2018, with 919,543 registrations, or 39.1 percent of the total number, followed by Jiangsu and Shanghai, with 302,175 and 261,642 copyright work registrations, respectively.



Statistics showed that China received nearly 3.46 million new copyright registrations including works and software in 2018, an increase of 25.8 percent year on year.

