Peach orchard owner plants trees in shape of furniture in China's Shandong

Zhang Weiren (2nd R), owner of a 12-mu (0.8-hectare) peach orchard, introduces a chair-shaped peach tree to vistiors at Langbu Village of Dianbu Town in Laixi City, east China's Shandong Province, March 5, 2019. Interested in root carving, Zhang Weiren, 65, tried to plant peach trees in the shape of furniture since 2008. After years of efforts, over 800 special peach trees have been cultivated in the shape of furniture like chairs, desks and shelves, which can be transplanted in parks and along the roads or be used as real furniture. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

