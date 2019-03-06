Do not give in to tax cut demands for avaricious rich amid income disparity in China

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

As the National People's Congress (NPC) has opened its annual legislative meeting in Beijing, some of China's wealthiest individuals are asking the lawmakers to cut the income tax rates of the highest earners, but these demands from the rich have met fierce opposition from the middle class and the underprivileged poor.At a time when the wealth gap is widening and income inequality is exacerbating, the country's central authorities ought to say a resounding "no" to the avaricious few, pundits say, as rising polarization will twist the social fabric, drive societal instability and chip away at China's long-cherished goal of achieving common prosperity and harmony for all. Their pursuit of lower tax rates must not be condoned.An NPC deputy from a private corporation in East China's Zhejiang Province put forward a motion that China should cut the 45 percent top tax rate bracket levied on yearly income earned above 960,000 yuan ($143,300) to as low as 25 percent.The motion drew immediate support from a number of other wealthy business owners and stock traders. Also, a few researchers and scholars at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and Chinese universities have taken the side of the NPC deputy.These people back up their argument for a drastic tax rate reduction for the wealthy on the seemingly lofty grounds that China needs deeper tax relief measures to stimulate domestic consumption and bolster a slowing economy.The wealthy group even brought up US President Donald Trump's 2018 signature $1.5 trillion tax reform act to justify their demand. Trump's massive tax cuts, though having provided some kindling to fuel the US economy, are widely believed to have significantly dented the US' national coffers, experts say. At the end of 2018, US federal debt exceeded US$22 trillion, which will stifle future US economic growth to some extent.The highest earners in the US have benefited greatly from Trump's tax cuts, which reduces the highest marginal rates to 37 percent.For example, Warren Buffet, the billionaire investor, has claimed that he now pays a lower tax rate on the money he makes than his employees, and he "doesn't feel very well" about it. And JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon recently said he believes that individuals earning the most can afford to pay more to help "address inequality in America."But not so for some billionaires and multi-millionaires in China, who now request the government to cut their taxes.Their greed would be a source of hilarity, were it not for the plight of the working class and the impoverished poor in the country. More than 400 million migrant workers are now toiling in cities, and their average annual pay is only one 230th of that of company executives, according to a survey.And access to social welfare differs widely in the country. For example, rural Chinese residents can only get back 20-30 percent of their medical bills, while urbanites are reimbursed 80-90 percent. Rural residents above 60 only have a monthly pension of US$10, while urbanities can often obtain US$500 or more.In stark contrast, China is already home to one of the world's largest number of billionaires and multi-millionaires. And the country's rich have their money in assets including stock portfolios, stakes in businesses and large savings accounts. Their proceeds from these assets are now taxed at annual rate of only 20 percent.By whatever metrics, China's government needs to consider the predicament of the country's have-nots. It ought to tax rich individuals and households to pay for universal healthcare, combat inequality and quell social discontent.It would be very unfair to the interest of the general public and detrimental to the foundations of the State if the demand from China's wealthy classes for a substantive income tax cut sails through, because the income gap between the rich and the poor will only be enlarged, and never diminished by the move. To put it bluntly, the authorities need to pour cold water on rich people's avarice.Nevertheless, to inspire Chinese private companies to employ more workers and expand production, the central government could incentivize them by meting out more targeted tax reductions on corporate business income or doling out more credits and rebates to businesses, experts suggest.The author is an editor with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn