Horoscope

Happy birthday:



You may have to cash in some favors in order to get the help you need to tackle an upcoming challenge. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to love and relationships. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 14, 17.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It's perfectly fine if you don't know what direction you want to head in when it comes to your future career. Continue to feel your way around and you are sure to eventually find something that clicks with you. ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Some relationship issues will lead to friction. The best way to deal with things is to sit down with your partner for a long talk. Communication will be the salve that helps heal hurt feelings. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Slow and steady wins the race. Going over every detail of a major business deal will enable you to avoid any loopholes. Your luck is about to improve immensely when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Sometimes we can be our own worst enemy. When this starts happening, it might be wise to seek advice from others. Do not let fear keep you from taking a close look at yourself in the mirror. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Some big changes that have taken place recently may have you feeling like your life has been thrown into total chaos. Whatever you do, don't lose your cool. You are sure to grow accustomed to these changes before too long. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Don't waste your time chasing the latest and greatest fad. Relying on your own creativity and talent will help you get ahead of the competition. Romance is looking up for you tonight. ✭✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Recent events may have you feeling nostalgic for more carefree days. However, don't let a trip down memory lane make you forget all the good things that are in your life right now. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Recent events may have you feeling a bit blue. It's time to leave those gray skies behind by heading out and getting on with your life. Feel free to call upon your family and friends for some support if you feel that you need it. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Try your best to avoid complications today. The simpler you make things, the happier you will be. Don't hesitate to trim that unnecessary fat from your life. Lady Luck will be on your side when it comes to love and relationships. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You are currently on the right path when it comes to your career, so don't go rocking the boat by changing things up. Love and laughter are in the cards for you tonight. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



A difficult few days have put you in the mood for some relaxation. Let your hair down tonight by going out with friends. Your frank and straightforward nature will be appreciated by someone looking for advice. ✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The day will fly by so quickly it will become very easy to lose track of everything you set out to accomplish. Staying organized will keep you from getting too frustrated. ✭✭✭

