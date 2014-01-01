President Trump serves up junk food to college athletes again

President Donald Trump didn't have to change the menu Monday for his second hosting of college athletes at the White House this year. Once again he served piles of fast food.



Trump greeted the players of the North Dakota State Bison football team in the State Dining Room to celebrate their latest championship.



"We could have had chefs," Trump told the players and coaches assembled in front of a varnished table heaped in Big Macs and bags of Chick-fil-A chicken meals. Another table was laden with fries. But "I know you people very well," Trump said.



In January, Trump welcomed another champion US college team, the Clemson Tigers, with an "all American" feast of burgers and pizzas.



The president is a noted fan of unhealthy comfort food, defying doctors' orders to lose weight. He certainly wasn't apologizing for his latest culinary offering.



AFP

