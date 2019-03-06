UK braces for crazy "royal" game





Hundreds of people descended on the town of Ashbourne in central England on Tuesday to play a traditional soccer game in which the rules are hazy and the goals five kilometers apart.



The Royal Shrovetide Football Match involves teams called the Up'ards and the Down'ards, who battle to try and tap the ball three times on stone plinths that act as goals.



Well aware of the passions involved, local shops close early and board up their storefronts in anticipation of post-match high spirits or worse: a riot.



Due to the large number of people taking part, there is little kicking of the ball, with players instead tending to carry the ball across the boundary-free pitch.



The match is played from 2 to 10 pm on both Shrove Tuesday and the following day, Ash Wednesday, but goals are rare because of the size of the pitch.



The centuries-old event in Derbyshire gained its "royal" title when the future Edward VIII started the game in 1928 by throwing up the ball in traditional fashion.



Reuters





