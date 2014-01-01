Wisconsin prepares to crown US cheese champion





Grim-faced judges squeezed, sniffed and tasted thousands of samples Tuesday at the United States Championship Cheese Contest to answer that subjective question: which cheese is cheesiest?



Cheesemakers from dozens of states gathered in Wisconsin, dubbed "America's Dairyland," to compete over a three-day period.



Rows of blocks and wheels of cheese were set out on long tables in the lobby of Lambeau Field, the home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers. The team's fans call themselves "Cheeseheads" and often wear a giant rectangle of fake cheddar as a hat.



At stake was the crown of best cheese in the country, which is decided every two years.



"It's not rocket science, but you want to make sure you trust your gut," said judge Laura Laehn, during a live-stream question and answer session.



Judges, including cheese graders, buyers, dairy science professors and researchers, must sample 2,500 cheeses, that can be aged up to three years, from 35 states.



Along with taste, the judges consider how a cheese looks, smells and is packaged.



Richard Guggisberg, the 2015 cheese champion who is competing again this year in the Swiss cheese category, said winning is "a wonderful, fantastic feeling."



The last champion in 2017 was the Wisconsin-made Reserve Black Pepper BellaVitano, which won the top prize by two-tenths of a point.



AFP

