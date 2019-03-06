China sees booming copyright registration for apps

More than 1.1 million registrations for computer software copyrights have been made in China in 2018, a year-on-year growth of 48.22 percent, according to a newspaper report Wednesday.



The China Press Publication Radio Film and Television Journal quoted statistics from the National Copyright Administration as saying that registrations for copyrights of apps had seen a year-on-year increase of 76.29 percent last year.



The year-on-year growth of registrations for AI software and big data-related software reached 104.02 percent and 64.27 percent, respectively.



Regions which saw the most software copyright registrations included Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai and Jiangsu.



The number of registrations in Guangdong accounted for over 24 percent of the country's total, the report said.

