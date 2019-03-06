Shellshocked Madrid knocked out by Ajax

Ajax's Serbian forward Dusan Tadic jumps to evade a tackle from Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in Madrid, Spain. Photo: VCG

Holders Real Madrid were sensationally knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after being thrashed 4-1 at home by an outstanding Ajax Amsterdam who overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the quarterfinals 5-3 on aggregate.The humiliating defeat completed a miserable week for Real, who have monopolized the competition since 2016 and are now left with nothing to fight for this season after back-to-back defeats to Barcelona had knocked them out of the Copa del Rey and effectively ended their La Liga title hopes.Coach Santiago Solari may yet cling to his job until the end of the season but surely stands no chance of remaining for the next campaign after overseeing an almighty collapse to an exciting yet largely inexperienced Ajax side.Moroccan midfielder Hakim ­Ziyech fired the Dutch side into a shock seventh-­minute lead after a layoff from the outstanding Dusan Tadic, who also provided the pass for David Neres to double the Dutch side's advantage in the 18th.Madrid, who were missing inspirational captain Sergio Ramos through suspension and hit the woodwork twice in the first half, came out stronger ­after the interval but were dealt a fatal blow when Serbia international Tadic crowned his sensational display by hammering into the top corner in the 62nd minute.Substitute Marco Asensio gave Madrid a glimmer of hope by striking back but it was quickly extinguished by a breathtaking free kick from Lasse Schone, condemning Real to a fourth consecutive home defeat in all competitions.Things got worse for the hosts, who had won the last three Champions League titles in a row, when Nacho was sent off in stoppage time for two bookings."I think I have never felt this awful, I do not know how to explain it," Real defender Dani Carvajal said. "This week everything has gone against us. Tonight we cannot look for excuses. We have to show our faces and not hide, our season has been a piece of shit."Ajax, who have won the trophy four times, most recently in 1995, reached the last eight of Europe's top competition for the first time since 2003.Thirteen-time winners Madrid, who have lifted the trophy in four of the last five years, and had reached at least the semifinals for the last eight seasons, suffered their earliest elimination since 2010. It was their joint heaviest ever home defeat in Europe, having also lost by three goals to CSKA Moscow in the group stage in December.