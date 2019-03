Inventor's flying motorcycle goes viral

Zhao Deli rides his flying motorcycle. Photo: IC

A man in South China spent two years making a four-propeller flying drone that he rides like a motorcycle."My friends thought I was odd, but my wife sold our home to support me," Zhao Deli from Dongguan, Guangdong Province told Pear Video.Zhao said his idea of making a flying motorcycle came from the anime character Black Cat Detective, who often rode a flying motorcycle.Zhao's flying motorcycle can reach an altitude of 15 meters and stay airborne for up to 30 minutes. It can carry a 100-kilogram payload and reach a speed of 70 kilometers per hour, said Zhao.Zhao spent about 2 million yuan ($300,000) on his flying motorcycle and conducted more than 1,500 unmanned flights. Each time it crashed, "it cost me 20,000 to 30,000 yuan," Zhao said."This is a great invention to avoid the rush hour traffic," one netizen commented. "In the future, the traffic police can patrol the roads from the air," another Net user joked.Pear Video