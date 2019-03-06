Myanmar attracts over 380,000 foreign tourists in January

About 380,171 foreign tourists visited Myanmar's states and regions in January, according to the Ministry of Hotel and Tourism Wednesday.



The figures showed 17 percent increase of foreign visitors compared with the same period of last year.



According to the ministry's figures, China topped the list of Asian travellers with 41,860 visitors, followed by Thailand with 25,325 visitors and South Korea with 14,435 travellers last month.



The Myanmar government grant visa exemption to Japanese and South Korean tourists and visa-on-arrival to travellers from China and India.



Aiming to attract more foreign visitors, the authorities have been striving to promote community-based tourism and sustainable development of existing tourist attractions and attract more local and foreign investment into the country's tourism sector.

