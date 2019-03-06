Popular idol group Rocket Girls 101 to perform NBA halftime show

Chinese idol girls group Rocket Girls 101 will perform a halftime show at the NBA team Houston Rockets' Toyota Center stadium later this year. Both Rocket Girls 101 and the Houston Rockets have a large number of fans in China so the news quickly became a hit on social media after it was released.



This is not the first time the group has been involved in the sport. In 2018, Rocket Girls 101 performed a show at Super Penguin Basketball Celebrity Game hosted by Chinese internet giant Tencent. At the event, Meng Meiqi, a member of the idol group, taught former Houston Rockets player Tracy McGrady some dance moves.



According to a report from Tencent Sports, Rocket Girls 101, the Houston Rockets and several other Chinese musicians will contribute to a new song using lyrics provided by netizens to promote the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China.



Set to be held from August 31 to September 15, it will be the highest-profile international competition held in China since the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.





