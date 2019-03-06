Australian violinists go viral with video throwing shade at Chinese actress and actor's 'fake' performance

Two Chinese-Australian violinists, Brett Yang and Eddy Chen, have gone viral in China after posting a video on Chinese social media taking aim at a musical performance by two Chinese celebrities that they say may have been faked.



In the 11-and-a-half-minute video posted on Sina Weibo on Friday, the violinist brothers note several discrepancies in a violin performance given by Chinese singer and actress Ju Jingyi and singer and actor Ma Xueyang on Hunan Satellite TV's variety show Be Happy China Graduation Song Gala on June 24, 2018 and explain why they think this is evidence that the performance was faked.



Having more than 966,000 subscribers on YouTube, the two musician brothers have a large fan base who love their humorous and passionate discussions on and performances of classical music.



While the duo do not come to a conclusion on whether the performance was the classical version of lip syncing on stage, they note that they felt the need after watching the performance to become classical music detectives so they could present the case and leave it up to viewers to make their own judgement.



On Tuesday, the Beijing News posted a re-edited version of the video that added sound bites from an interview with the two violinists. The duo noted that they were not angry at the two performers and understood the TV channel had its own reasons for putting on such a show, but also said that they would rather see an honest performance.



The video also contained a statement from the show's director in which she refuses to comment and asked that the news outlet contact Hunan Satellite TV.



The first and second videos have sparked polarized discussions on Chinese social media, with some netizens criticizing or mocking the actor and actress and others leaping to the two's defense.



So far neither the TV station nor the performers have commented on the controversy.





