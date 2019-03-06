Explaining ‘The Art of War’

The Commentaries on The Art of War from Eleven Scholars Revised Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

Several of the Yinqueshan Han slips unearthed in 1972 Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

The Guangdong People's Publishing House has released a new book updating and revising ancient commentaries on The Art of War from Sun Tsu, one of the best-known military strategists in the world. The Commentaries on The Art of War from Eleven Scholars Revised was edited by Chinese scholar Liu Chunsheng, who has been researching the famous text since 1984.Known as one of the most influential books on strategy in the world, The Art of War has impacted both Eastern and Western military thinking, business tactics, legal strategies and beyond with its multi-language versions.During ancient times, the work was mainly passed down orally and through hand copies, which gave rise over time to various versions of The Art of War. The Yinqueshan Han slips unearthed from two Han dynasty (206BC-AD220) tombs in 1972 are considered by experts to be the closest to Sun Tsu's original work.The earliest extant commentary on the work was authored by Chinese strategist and warlord Cao Cao during the late Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220). Following Cao, there were 10 other scholars who have had major impact on the study of the work. Their work was later collected into one work - Commentaries on The Art of War from Eleven Scholars, which became one of the most popular go-to resources for understanding The Art of War.In the revised edition, Liu draws upon the versions unearthed in 1972 as well as other historical texts to fix some errors in the original commentaries.The nearly 700-page book has been printed in traditional Chinese, with characters running from top to bottom in accordance with the layouts of traditional books."I volunteered to do research on ancient military tactic books. My life has been closely tied to The Art of War," Liu said, in a statement from the publishing house."The collation of ancient books is one of China's oldest studies and also the solid foundation for inheriting culture. Without guidance from Qiu Xigui [a renowned scholar and expert in ancient book studies], there would be no such a book," he added."[After reading the book], I came to really admire his knowledge and wisdom. It's clear he has been working on Chinese ancient military tactics for a long time," said Chen Rongdi, director of Department of War Research at the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science, according to the publishing house.